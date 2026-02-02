Getty
Newcastle's stance on selling Sando Tonali revealed after bombshell Arsenal transfer approach
Tonali crucial to Newcastle's future plans
Newcastle have worked hard with Tonali on turning him into a reliable top-flight performer in English football. He has endured his struggles away from the pitch, with the Magpies standing by him at all times.
The 25-year-old is considered to be an important part of Eddie Howe’s plans on Tyneside, with his sharp tackling, hard running and ball-playing ability making him a useful asset in Newcastle’s engine room.
Talk of transfer approach from Arsenal rubbished
The former AC Milan star, who moved to England in the summer of 2023, has attracted plenty of admiring glances across his time with Newcastle - with his ability beyond question. Chelsea have previously been credited with interest in the Italian.
No deal was done there, and another route to London is being blocked off at present. Sky Sports Deutschland sensationally reported at the end of the winter transfer window in 2026 that Arsenal were ready to make a play for Tonali.
They claimed that questions had been asked of domestic rivals, with that approach quickly being knocked back. Doubts are, however, being cast over whether any discussions ever took place.
The Chronicle claims that no call from Emirates Stadium has been received. They report that: “It's understood that #nufc have instantly dismissed any suggestions of Arsenal and Sandro Tonali. No contact whatsoever I'm told.”
That stance has been echoed by The Telegraph. They added on the shock late window rumours: “Newcastle United have described stories claiming Arsenal have made a late attempt to sign midfielder Sandro Tonali as ‘stupid’ and ‘complete rubbish’.”
Arsenal seeking cover for injured Merino
That would appear to bring the gossip to a close, with Arsenal being forced to explore alternative options if they do want to reinforce their midfield ranks while competing for Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup honours.
The Gunners have confirmed that Merino, who picked up an unfortunate injury in the club’s dramatic defeat to Manchester United, will be undergoing surgery after being left nursing a broken bone in his foot.
Newcastle, meanwhile, are focused on getting Tonali performing at the peak of his powers. He has failed to register a goal for the Magpies this season, as they languish in mid-table and face a Champions League knockout phase play-off clash with Qarabag - which will deliver a long journey to Azerbaijan.
Newcastle want more end product from Tonali
Howe has said of efforts to get Tonali firing on all cylinders, with the plan being to add end product on top of his tireless energy: “I think that’s the key thing, I think the standards that he’s set. Last season in particular, I thought he was magnificent and him returning to the team gave us almost like a new signing, a new energy boost.
“He built really good relationships with the players around him and I think he was really, really effective in lots of different dimensions of the game. I think this season, for whatever reason, I don’t think he’s quite hit those levels that he did the season before.
“We’re working with him to get him back to those levels. I think we’ve seen games where he’s performed really well and even within games, there’s been moments and periods of the game where he’s been absolutely at his best. But it’s that consistency level for him – as it is for the team – that we’re focusing on.”
Newcastle’s first game after the winter transfer window closes, with little business expected at St James’ Park, will see them taking in the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City on Wednesday. Howe’s side trail that contest 2-0 on aggregate.
