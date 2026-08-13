Getty
'We attract attention' - Mikel Arteta claims rival interest in Myles Lewis-Skelly is 'a good sign' for Arsenal
Arteta addresses Lewis-Skelly transfer rumours
Arsenal manager Arteta has addressed the transfer speculation surrounding talented teenage midfielder Lewis-Skelly. The 19-year-old England international was recently linked with surprise moves to Premier League rivals Chelsea and United.
However, it appears there is little substance to the slightly bizarre transfer story. Lewis-Skelly is widely expected to remain at the Emirates Stadium and continue his development under Arteta. There is currently no indication that the youngster actually wishes to leave north London. Furthermore, the Gunners have absolutely no intention of putting the academy graduate on the transfer market.
- Getty Images Sport
Rival transfer interest is a positive sign
When questioned about the recent transfer links, Arteta opted against providing extensive details regarding the player's immediate future. Instead, the Spanish manager suggested that attracting attention from major rivals is actually a positive reflection on the club. Speaking after Arsenal's recent friendly against Como, the manager was full of praise for the talented teenager. He explained that external interest merely highlights that his young players are performing at a high level.
"He’s a very emotional player. Remember when he did all the gestures on the pitch," Arteta said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano. "I am not going to talk about any speculation. If there is any speculation about our players it is a good sign, it means we attract attention and they are doing a good job."
Lewis-Skelly enjoys impressive run in midfield
The young midfielder recently underlined his immense potential by finding the back of the net in a 1-1 draw against Como. He is now expected to play a key role for Arsenal in the demanding season ahead.
While he did not feature as often as many expected last season, Lewis-Skelly showcased superb form when given a run of games in midfield towards the end of the campaign. His impressive performances were crucial to Arsenal enjoying a strong run-in and ultimately winning the Premier League title. He also delivered a highly accomplished display during the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.
- Getty Images Sport
Youngster set to remain at Arsenal
While many top European clubs would surely gladly welcome Lewis-Skelly into their ranks, his departure remains incredibly unlikely. Arsenal supporters would undoubtedly be up in arms if such a promising talent were allowed to join a direct Premier League rival.
With the transfer rumours now seemingly put to bed, Lewis-Skelly will focus on securing regular first-team minutes. He will hope to further establish himself as a vital component of Arteta's ambitious Arsenal squad.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting