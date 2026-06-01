Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God, Zinedine Zidane's headbutt, Lionel Messi 'completes football' and the 100 most iconic moments in World Cup history - ranked

It is a competition where Pele announced himself to the rest of the world, where Diego Maradona committed one of the most scandalous acts in World Cup history and where Zinedine Zidane showcased both his genius and madness in equal measure.

The World Cup is where underdogs come to topple giants, and where a single goal or save can change a player’s entire career. The big moments are frozen in time and replayed over and over across decades for new generations of fans. They are not all pretty, but each moment is iconic in its own right, and all of them have helped make the World Cup what it is - the greatest show on earth.

Ahead of the 2026 edition in the United States, Canada and Mexico, GOAL writers from around the globe have collated and ranked our 100 most iconic moments in World Cup history: