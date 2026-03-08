'More supporters than the home team!' - Lionel Messi advantage for Inter Miami in defence of MLS Cup crown

Javier Mascherano’s side are waiting for a green light to move into their new home at Freedom Park, with Nashville due to be faced in that venue when taking in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup clash on March 18.

Inter Miami have opened the defence of their MLS Cup crown with clashes against LAFC, Orlando City and D.C. United. They stumbled out of the blocks against Heung-min Son and Co in California, but have responded in style with back-to-back wins.

Messi, who claimed Golden Boot honours last season, has three goals through his last two appearances. He is looking to chase down a record-extending third consecutive MVP award in the United States.