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MLS Winners and Losers May 18GOAL
Tom Hindle

MLS Winners and Losers: Hugo Cuypers is hunting records, Sam Sarver brings the banter, and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami get their first Nu Stadium win

FEATURES
S. Sarver
A. Hoyos
H. Cuypers
M. Moralez
Inter Miami CF
FC Dallas
Chicago Fire FC

An FC Dallas forward provided one of the more entertaining moments of the season thus far, while Miami picked up a classy home victory.

Sam Sarver, you absolute legend.

This season has been crying out for a bit of bite, a bit of banter. The quality of soccer in MLS has never really been better. There are all sorts of clubs playing all sorts of systems, with managers from all over the world. Fifty-plus players from this league will, in all likelihood, go to the World Cup. These are all good things. But what was needed was a little bit of edge, something to generate a little buzz.

Enter FC Dallas' spritely forward, who decided to poke fun at some opposing fans, and then ended up chugging most of a beer after bagging a late winner (more on that later). It was a fun moment in an otherwise compelling week in MLS. There was a lot to like here. Inter Miami got their first win at Nu Stadium - a game in which Messi bagged a sublime assist. Guilherme reminded everyone why he is sneakily one of the best signings of the season for the Houston Dynamo. And Hugo Cuypers bagged goals like his name is Robert Lewandowski.

GOAL rounds up another intriguing week of MLS action, with the World Cup break just on the horizon...

  • WINNER: Sam Sarver

    What a moment. Is there a better way to play the villain than the way Sarver expertly pulled it off Saturday night?

    The FC Dallas winger scored a truly lovely counter-attacking goal to steal a win at San Jose, bursting through the defense and finishing into the bottom corner. And then, in front of the home side Supporters' Section, he went to work. He celebrated by "scuba diving" backwards off the advertising boards, and when disgruntled fans hurled beers onto the field, Sarver simply picked one up, took a second to look at the crowd, and chugged the whole thing.

    Did this feel great for San Jose fans, who saw their team lose late in a pretty heartbreaking fashion? Probably not. But it was a box office moment to cap off a captivating game of soccer - and quite certainly one of the moments of the season so far.


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  • Henrik RydstromGetty

    LOSER: Henrik Rydstrom

    Well, when you lose your job, it's hard to take loads from the weekend. Columbus Crew announced Sunday evening that they had relieved the Swedish manager of his duties. Look at the stats, and it's pretty easy to see why. Rydstrom won just three out of 14 MLS games, and GM Issa Tall later admitted that he could never get the full backing of the locker room after being handed the unfavorable job of following club legend Wilfried Nancy.

    Perhaps more worrying, though, was the style of football. Rydstrom could never really get a tune out of a team filled with talent. Columbus played some of the more exciting football in the league under Nancy, and were repeatedly among the best goalscoring sides in MLS. Under Rydstrom, they looked a bit limp. A 1-1 draw with a generationally poor Philadelphia Union rather summed it all up - and ultimately cost Rydstrom his job.

  • Hugo Cuypers Getty

    WINNER: Hugo Cuypers

    Robert Lewandowski who? Read the back pages, scan social media, and listen to the world on the street, and a lot of the chatter seems to have Robert Lewandowski - now confirmed to be leaving Barcelona - as a prime target for the Chicago Fire. But they might not need him.

    Hugo Cuypers, to date, has been a pretty compelling MLS striker. He bagged 10 goals in his first season and 21 last year. This campaign felt pretty pivotal for him. To be clear, the Fire needed help keeping the ball out of the net, but if there were a legendary striker on the market, then any team should really jump.

    Yet do they really need Lewandowski? Cuypers is having a quite remarkable, verging on record-breaking season. And in bagging in a 2-0 win over Montreal on Saturday, he pushed himself into the elite. He has now scored in 10 straight MLS games for Gregg Berhalter's side. The last person to hit double digits? Carlos Vela in 2020. That's not bad company.

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  • Maxi MoralezGetty

    LOSER: Maxi Moralez

    In the first half of NYCFC's game with New York Red Bulls, Maxi Moralez did something pretty innocuous. A Red Bulls center back received a pass. Moralez pressed and tried to win the ball. But as Moralez snapped at his opponent's feet, his leg buckled. There was no real contact, and the 39-year-old went down. He gestured for help, and was stretchered off the pitch.

    It was one of those injuries that looked bad merely due to how little contact there actually was. Scattered reports have suggested that there was some sort of knee injury. NYCFC are yet to confirm anything. But it seems it could be a serious one for the legendary attacking midfielder. And if he were to pick up a long-term knock, at his age, it's fair to wonder how much of a return would be possible. The Pigeons are surely hoping for good news.

  • Guilherme Houston DynamoGetty

    WINNER: Guilherme

    Guilherme was always likely to be a solid signing for Houston. The 31-year-old Brazilian is a top talent, who can do a bit of everything. Primarily a left winger, he can also function off the right or through the middle. Ben Olsen admitted to GOAL before the season that he needed a bit more creativity in attack. And Guilherme offers just that. No matter where he plays, he is a spark plug. And the returns thus far have been solid. Guilherme has added goals and assists, as well as a bit of buzz in the final third.

    He offered another moment of class on Saturday, scoring in the Dynamo's 1-0 win over Western Conference rivals Vancouver Whitecaps. That's now 11 goal contributions on the season for the Houston man, and the Dynamo have won three of their last four. There are still some inconsistencies here, but Guilherme is powering a side that is very much in the playoff picture. That's no bad thing.

  • Guillermo HoyosGetty

    WINNER: Guillermo Hoyos

    Finally, a good evening for the Miami manager. It has been a strange month since Javier Mascherano lost his job in South Florida. Hoyos was appointed out of nowhere and has made headlines mostly for telling the media to stop piling pressure on Lionel Messi. The results, while agreeable, haven't been overwhelmingly good. And heading into Sunday, Miami were yet to secure a win at Nu Stadium.

    And at long last, they got one. Credit is due to Hoyos here, who has rather changed things up a bit. He has gone for the system that Mascherano could never fully work out, and deployed a front three of Messi, Luis Suarez and German Berterame. And while there are defensive cracks, Miami are far more controlled with that trio and the legs of Telasco Segovia covering the gaps between. Messi, of course, added some heroics, providing a sublime assist and taking a goal wonderfully in a comfortable 2-0 victory. Portland didn't offer loads on the night, but Miami didn't give them much, either. Finally, a good evening for the new manager.