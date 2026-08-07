MLS transfer & return to England: Harry Kane future predictions made by ex-Bayern Munich star as record-shattering striker mulls over contract decision

Kane did, however, turn 33 in July and knows that the day will come when he needs to walk away from elite competition in Europe. At that point, in which direction will he head? The England captain has previously spoken of a desire to try his luck as a placekicker in the NFL.

With that in mind, could he head for North America in the next couple of years and potentially follow in Lionel Messi’s footsteps at Inter Miami while linking up with Sir David Beckham?

When those questions were put to Hamann, the former Bayern midfielder - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of MrQ Casino - said: “Well, it's what he wants to do. He obviously feels that he's still got it in him to score goals in Germany for the next two or three years.

“He can still go there when he's 35 to the MLS or maybe to Saudi. I think he's got four kids. I'm not sure he wants to make that move over the pond just yet. I don't know what his intentions are.

“I think sooner or later he will return to England, to the UK, maybe not to play but to live there. It's a question only he can answer. I think it's a statement in itself.

“There are talks ongoing with Bayern Munich because he obviously feels he will score, he can score goals for the next two or three seasons. To make that move to the MLS or to Saudi, I think he can still do that when the contract's up.”