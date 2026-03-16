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Mikel Arteta warns Max Dowman his 'amost impossible' impact against Everton is 'not relevant anymore' as Arsenal teen is challenged to keep going
Dowman's historic moment
Arteta has sent a clear message to Dowman, insisting his record-breaking goalscoring exploits against Everton are already a thing of the past. The Arsenal boss was full of praise for the teenager's historic impact, which saw him play a key role in their late opening goal before he killed the game off with a dazzling solo run, but reminded him that football moves quickly
"To do what he did in such a moment, very rare to see or impossible almost," Arteta said. "He's done it and now it's football and what you've done a few days ago is not relevant anymore, it's about the next one."
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Protecting the teenager
To shield the starlet, the club is relying on his support network. Arteta highlighted the role of the leadership group and captain Martin Odegaard, who also emerged at a young age. "All the experiences that the players have and they can share and explain is very useful," Arteta noted, calling Odegaard "a really good example." He added: "The most important one is his family... he's used to a lot of things, he takes it very normally." When asked about playing him regularly or protecting him, the manager was diplomatic: "Depending on the game and how he reacts... there's always a possibility. Regularly, depending on what you call regularly."
Injury concerns and title pressure
While the emergence of Dowman has provided a boost, Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of two senior stars. Both Odegaard and Jurrien Timber were absent from training ahead of the second leg against Bayer Leverkusen. With a Carabao Cup final against Manchester City looming on Sunday, Arteta admitted he is uncertain if they will lead the team out at Wembley. "Both of them are out," Arteta confirmed regarding the Leverkusen tie. The intensity of the season is reaching its peak, evident in Arteta’s animated behaviour during the 2-1 win over Everton. "When the team needs help... we have to be there," he stated.
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Tactical adjustments for Leverkusen
Turning his attention to the Champions League, Arteta acknowledged his side struggled to break down Leverkusen side in the first leg. After a tight 1-1 draw in Germany, the manager is demanding more clinical decision-making to avoid the counter-attacking traps set in the first encounter. "Especially in the first half, and especially a lot of actions that we didn't even finish the action, and we allowed counter-attacks there," Arteta noted. Fortunately, Leandro Trossard and Ben White are available, with the manager adding that White is "in a much better place" to contribute in these massive fixtures.
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