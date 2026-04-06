From Crystal Palace to Europe's creator-in-chief: How Michael Olise became 'the best winger in the world' at Bayern Munich

Just like Kompany, though, club legend Thomas Muller was adamant that there was even more to come from Olise. Consequently, he was quick to point out that, "a Bayern player isn’t judged by one season, but by how consistently they deliver over a number of seasons."
However, Muller was supremely confident that Olise had the requisite drive and determination to push himself to new heights: "From his character, I see a passion for improvement. So, fans can look forward to his future at the club, because I don't believe he's a one-hit wonder."
Muller was right, too, as Olise's second season at Bayern has been even more impressive than his first. No winger across Europe's 'Big Five' leagues has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions in 2025-26 than Olise (37), while no player has provided more assists (23).
It's hardly surprising, then, that he's become a firm favourite with fellow forwards Harry Kane and Luis Diaz - both of whom have been dumbstruck by Olise's dribbling skills. Kane has repeatedly hailed Olise's seemingly effortless ability to glide past opponents, while Diaz - a ridiculously skilful player himself - says, "Michael destroys you in one-on-one situations. He’s so technically gifted and makes all the difference."