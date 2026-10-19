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Peter Schmeichel delivers verdict on Michael Carrick's Man Utd future after winless run
Hierarchy maintaining faith in Carrick
Schmeichel claims Carrick is in no immediate danger of losing his job as United head coach. Old Trafford executives remain confident that the former midfielder represents the long-term future of the club.
Carrick took charge on a full-time basis in the summer after stepping in to steady the ship following Ruben Amorim's tumultuous departure. He guided the team to a third-placed finish in the Premier League and secured Champions League qualification last season.
However, optimism ahead of the new campaign has rapidly faded after a difficult opening two months. Off-field drama has added to the strain, including Lisandro Martinez's explosive public attack on the board following a defeat at Atletico Madrid.
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Schmeichel urges patience amid crisis
United find themselves down in 13th place in the table following a 1-1 draw with rivals Leeds United. The result extended their current run without a victory to six matches across all competitions.
Despite the recent dip in form, Schmeichel insists the club hierarchy will remain patient while Carrick navigates this challenging period. The former Denmark goalkeeper believes internal support remains firm behind the scenes.
"If you’re the manager of Manchester United, you’re always under pressure," Schmeichel told Viaplay. "Is he in immediate danger of being sacked? I don’t think so at all."
Long-term rebuild requires extra time
Carrick entered the job with his only prior senior management experience coming at Middlesbrough. Schmeichel noted that the board fully understands the scale of the rebuilding process required to return the club to the top.
"I think there is a lot of confidence in Michael Carrick at the leadership of the club, I think they’re very patient and they understand that it’s a rebuilding process that takes time," Schmeichel explained.
"Now, how they’ve gone about the rebuild, you can disagree or you can agree with that, but it’s going to take a long, long time to get Manchester United to where Manchester United wants to be.
"They think he is the future, they will give him that time, they will give him those transfer windows and then we’ll see. You go through maybe one or two more windows, then we can talk about him being under pressure other than the normal pressure there is on a manager at Manchester United."
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What's next for United?
Carrick will look to improve United's performance in their next match, as they travel to face Como in the Champions League on Wednesday. Following that, the Red Devils will return to Premier League action by hosting Bournemouth.
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