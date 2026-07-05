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Could Marcus Rashford accept a pay cut as part of Man Utd reintegration? Update on return of England forward to Old Trafford as questions are asked of £325,000-a-week deal
The Rashford wage dilemma at Old Trafford
United are grappling with a complex financial puzzle as Rashford’s return to the first-team fold beckons. The forward, who spent the last campaign at Camp Nou, is currently tied to a lucrative contract worth approximately £325,000 a week. As United officials work to implement a more balanced salary structure, there have been suggestions that Rashford might need to accept a reduced salary to facilitate a smooth reintegration.
However, the reality of a pay cut remains highly unlikely. With two years left on his current deal, the 28-year-old holds significant leverage, and the club would need him to sign a fresh contract to lower his earnings, according to Manchester Evening News. There are genuine concerns within Old Trafford that maintaining such a high earner could lead to friction within the squad, potentially prompting other key starters to demand parity with the England international's earnings.
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Barcelona loan comes to an end
Rashford’s time in La Liga provided a much-needed spark for his career after a difficult period in Manchester. During his stint with the Catalan giants, he registered an impressive 14 goals and 14 assists, proving he still possesses the elite output that saw him net 30 times during the 2022-23 season. Despite this resurgence, Barcelona have reportedly decided against triggering their £26 million ($35m) permanent purchase option, leaving his future once again tied to Manchester.
From a tactical standpoint, bringing Rashford back makes considerable sense for a United side lacking depth. He offers a different profile to current options like Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu, and his ability to operate both on the left flank and as a central striker provides essential cover for Benjamin Sesko. The challenge for the coaching staff will be managing the "baggage" that comes with his return while extracting the best from his undeniable talent.
Midfield recruitment hits a stumbling block
While the Rashford situation takes center stage, United’s transfer window has hit several frustrations elsewhere, particularly in midfield. The Red Devils recently saw Mateus Fernandes join Tottenham after Spurs matched West Ham’s £85 million ($114m) asking price. United ultimately walked away from the deal, valuing the Portugal Under-21 international significantly lower than the final fee paid by their Premier League rivals.
This follows the disappointment of missing out on Elliot Anderson to Manchester City earlier in the summer. While figures within Old Trafford insist there is no panic, the pressure is mounting to secure a high-profile signing to change the narrative of the window. Names like Alex Scott are currently high on the shortlist, though competition from Arsenal for the midfielder means United will have to act decisively to avoid another high-profile miss.
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Defensive stability and Tonali theories
Despite calls from supporters for defensive reinforcements, the club currently has no plans to add further centre-backs to the squad. With Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, and Ayden Heaven all on the books, the focus remains on the fitness of the current crop. De Ligt is expected to return from his recurring back issues in the early weeks of the new campaign, after which the club will assess whether departures are necessary in 2025.
Rumours also swirled regarding a potential move for Sandro Tonali, but United sources indicate the club never made a concrete approach for the Newcastle man. While the Italian's quality is admired, concerns over his long-term desire to remain in the Premier League and his previous disciplinary issues meant he was never a primary target. For now, the recruitment team is focused on securing at least one, and potentially two, new midfielders before the deadline.
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