Marc-Andre ter Stegen offered support from Barcelona legend as Hansi Flick warned he has 'delicate issue' to solve amid goalkeeper battle with Joan Garcia
Barcelona legend and Marc-Andre ter Stegen's former team-mate Ivan Rakitic still sees the German as the club's No. 1, despite Joan Garcia's arrival.
- Rakitic offers support to the out-of-favour Ter Stegen
- German goalkeeper told he's lost his place in the team
- Refusing to leave despite his situation