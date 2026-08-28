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Man City open shock talks to hijack Arsenal's £130m move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez
City explore shock reunion
Man City have entered the frantic race to sign Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, potentially disrupting a massive Premier League transfer. According to Marca, the English club have made initial enquiries regarding a sensational loan return for the forward.
Alvarez left Manchester two years ago in an £82 million switch to the Spanish capital but now faces an uncertain future
Arsenal have shown strong interest and are reportedly willing to sanction a deal worth up to €150m (£130m) to bring the 26-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.
However, City are now actively exploring their own options to secure the attacker before the transfer deadline passes.
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Transfer standoff in Madrid
The situation surrounding Alvarez has escalated rapidly this week. The striker has missed training for three consecutive days after being booed by Atletico fans last Sunday. While his clear preference is to join Barcelona, the Madrid club remain absolutely adamant that they will not do business with their Catalan rivals.
Atletico have instead opened the door for a lucrative sale to Arsenal, who are waiting for encouragement from the player’s camp before submitting a formal offer. Bringing the forward back to England will not be straightforward for either club, as he remains highly reluctant to make a Premier League return despite the growing pressure to leave the Estadio Metropolitano.
Attacking shortage forces move
Manchester City have been forced to re-evaluate their attacking options following the recent departures of Omar Marmoush and Savinho, leaving Enzo Maresca's side short on firepower. Bringing Alvarez back would solve this sudden crisis, given his proven track record in England.
During his previous spell, he scored 36 goals in 103 appearances and played a vital role in helping the club win the Treble in his first season. Despite the logical fit on paper, negotiations are yet to officially begin between the two clubs. Atletico hold firm on their massive valuation, meaning City must overcome severe financial and personal hurdles if they wish to finalise a late loan agreement.
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What comes next?
Alvarez will not feature in the upcoming clash against Sevilla, as Diego Simeone has confirmed the striker will not travel with the squad. Arsenal remain on standby to submit their €150m bid if the player signals his approval, while Manchester City must decide whether to escalate their initial enquiry into a formal loan proposal before time runs out.
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