'Start building the statue now!' - Man Utd fans hail Ruben Amorim as 'new Sir Alex Ferguson' after Sporting CP tear apart Man City at start of farewell tour

R. AmorimManchester UnitedSporting CP vs Manchester CitySporting CPManchester CityChampions LeaguePremier League

Manchester United fans want Ruben Amorim's "statue" outside Old Trafford after Sporting CP thrashed Manchester City in the Champions League.

  • Amorim's Sporting destroyed City 4-1
  • Jubilant Man Utd fans compare him to Ferguson
  • Portuguese to take charge from November 11
