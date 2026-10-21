Man City owners forced to sell?! Watchdog chair confirms 'ABSOLUTE power' to oust Sheikh Mansour after financial breaches

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, IFR chair David Kogan clarified the extent of the regulator's authority. While stressing that it remains too early to determine specific actions while City's appeal is ongoing, he confirmed the organisation's ability to oust Sheikh Mansour.

"We have the power to ask an owner to step away from a club if we believe that they run a club in a way that is neither fit, fair, or done with propriety," Kogan explained. When pressed on whether an ownership group could simply refuse to sell, he delivered a definitive response: "No, no, no. We've got absolute power to do so."

Kogan also addressed the possibility of the IFR launching its own inquiry into the club's conduct. "I am not going to get pushed into making any judgement on this until we've seen all of those questions being answered," he said. "Then we will have to decide whether we're going to mount our own investigation and come to a conclusion on that and what we're going to do. And pre-empting that would be a colossal mistake."



