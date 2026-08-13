AFP
'He was sensational!' - Luis Enrique blown away by €50m PSG debutant in UEFA Super Cup
PSG secure Super Cup with debutant
PSG successfully secured the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Premier League side Aston Villa. The showpiece fixture provided the perfect platform for summer signing Akliouche to make his highly anticipated debut for Les Parisiens.
The 24-year-old French international was handed a starting berth by head coach Enrique, immediately convincing the Spanish tactician of his immense worth. Deployed in a demanding false nine role, the former Monaco attacker played for 45 minutes before being substituted. Despite playing in an unfamiliar central attacking position, Akliouche received heavy praise from his new manager following the European triumph.
- AFP
Enrique praises 'sensational' performance
Enrique did not hold back in his glowing assessment of the €50 million summer arrival. The PSG boss was visibly thrilled with how seamlessly Akliouche adapted to the team's tactical demands against a resilient Villa side.
"For me, he was sensational," Enrique passionately declared during his post-match media duties. "He played just as I’d seen him play at Monaco. He showed his quality and his personality, and I’m very happy for him."
European silverware on day one
The immediate reward for Akliouche's impressive 45-minute cameo was a major piece of continental silverware. Lifting the UEFA Super Cup represents the absolute dream start to his promising career in the French capital.
"He’s won a European trophy," Enrique stated. "I’m delighted to see the kind of player we’ve signed, and I hope that in the future, we’ll have even more PSG players capable of raising the team's level."
- AFP
Hitting the ground running in Paris
Although he only featured for the first half of the contest, the French international demonstrated the exact technical qualities required to thrive under Enrique's possession-based system. With his first winner's medal already safely secured and his manager's full confidence earned, Akliouche will now look to cement a regular place in the starting line-up as PSG's domestic and European campaigns officially get under way.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting