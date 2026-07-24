Luis de la Fuente blasts Argentina's 'intolerable and unacceptable' behaviour towards Spain players after World Cup final loss

De la Fuente also spoke about the joy the World Cup success has brought to supporters, insisting seeing the country celebrate means even more to him than his own achievement. He admitted he is still coming to terms with the scale of Spain's triumph, saying he needs more time to fully appreciate what the team has accomplished.

"It's the leitmotif of the national team," De la Fuente said. "We truly feel it, we feel like one big family. We've been together for 52 days since the training camp in Las Rozas without a single problem, and that goes far beyond the purely professional, there's a feeling there that goes much deeper.

"I don't know if it's a second victory or if it's on the same level. What makes me happy is seeing people happy, more than myself. Seeing a united country, knowing that together we achieve more - that's not just my own saying, it's a great source of pride. I still need more days to process it, and I think I'm starting to understand."