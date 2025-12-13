Having accused the club of 'throwing him under the bus' and revealing that his relationship with Slot is now non-existent, Salah's glittering Anfield era appears to be drawing to a sorry end. Whether that is in January or the summer remains to be seen, but it's becoming increasingly clear that the Reds must enact their succession plan.

As the dust settles in the aftermath of the 33-year-old's incendiary outburst, it has been reported that Liverpool have no intention of giving their talisman a big send-off at Anfield in his final game before he heads to the Africa Cup of Nations, as they look to protect their negotiating position by not making an event of his exit. Indeed, Slot offered no guarantee he will even play against Brighton on Saturday in what may be his last-ever match for the club.

While it's said Liverpool don't want to sell, Saudi Pro League chiefs have once again made it abundantly clear that they want to buy, and it seems like a matter of time before an offer arrives. With Salah's future now untenable, the club must now plan ahead - but who could step into the void? Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo has emerged as one serious possibility this week, although the Reds would face stiff competition from Manchester City and Tottenham and his form has dipped in recent weeks. We've looked in depth at the Ghanaian's potential arrival here.

If that move failed, then what are the alternatives? Below, GOAL assesses the Merseysiders' options...