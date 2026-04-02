'Go the right way!' - Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reveals exit advice to Mohamed Salah after Egyptian's infamous bombshell interview

Sensing that a club legend was at risk of tarnishing his legacy, Gerrard took it upon himself to intervene. Speaking on The Overlap, the former Liverpool captain revealed: "I spoke to him around that interview at the time. I said 'Don't do what you've done and go under a cloud' - yeah I spoke to him direct. He texts me every now and again or I text him now and again, more if I am going somewhere with Leo (Gerrard's son) just so Leo can see him.

"But it gave me the opportunity to say to him, 'You've been here for eight or nine years. You've been a king here, you've got this legacy. Go on your terms, the right way'. He was still a little emotional at the time from the incidents. He was a sub, he was in and out of the team at the time, he was upset. I thought it would have been a shame if he left in January and he just left."