Mohamed Salah's farewell tour starts now - but departing legend must rediscover old magic to ensure long Liverpool goodbye doesn't fall flat

Liverpool were clearly happy to let him go, though, no matter the cost. Why else would they have agreed to release him a year early from a contract that he had only extended last April? Granted, they'll save themselves approximately £20 million ($27m) paid in wages next season, but they could have made three times that figure by selling Salah to a Saudi Arabian side. Turns out the winger was right all along: someone really did want him out of the club.

Head coach Arne Slot will obviously insist he had nothing to do with Salah's premature departure, but there's no denying the breakdown of their relationship was the key factor in the 'Egyptian King's' decision to abdicate his throne.

He may be the third-highest scorer in Liverpool's history but Salah must have realised that he'd picked a fight that he was never going to win, with the Reds remaining steadfast in their support of the manager that had led them to Premier League glory at the first attempt.

Of course, Slot simply wouldn't have won the 2024-25 title without Salah - nor does he have any hope of salvaging the current campaign unless he can somehow get the best out of a player that feels like he's been made the "scapegoat" for this season's struggles.