'Don’t be such a baby' - Lionel Messi slammed for 'ridiculous' attempt to get Marc Cucurella sent off during Spain's World Cup final win over Argentina

The World Cup final at MetLife Stadium was overshadowed by controversy as tensions escalated after a series of disputed officiating decisions. Argentina were reduced to 10 men when Fernandez received a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi.

Shortly afterwards, Cucurella became involved in a heated exchange with Messi. The Argentina captain immediately appealed to the match officials, appearing to seek disciplinary action against the Real Madrid defender.

Under the tournament's 2026 World Cup regulations, players risk severe punishment, including a red card, if they communicate with opponents while deliberately hiding their mouth. The rule had already resulted in Miguel Almiron's dismissal earlier in the competition, prompting suggestions that Messi hoped the same sanction would be applied to Cucurella.