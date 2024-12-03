This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Paul Pogba Yassine Cheuko Lionel MessiGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Lionel Messi bodyguard & secret agent? Yassine Cheuko enjoys NBA experience with Paul Pogba amid talk of World Cup winner joining MLS ranks at Inter Miami

P. PogbaL. MessiMajor League SoccerTransfersInter Miami CF

Yassine Cheuko may be combining his role as Lionel Messi’s bodyguard with that of a secret agent, with Paul Pogba being met amid MLS transfer talk.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ex-Navy SEAL provides Messi protection
  • Break enjoyed with Herons out of MLS Cup
  • French midfielder has become a free agent
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱