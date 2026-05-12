Julian Nagelsmann's mission to harness Germany's World Cup heritage & revive a European powerhouse after back-to-back group-stage exits

When fans outside of Germany used to talk about the national team, they would often quote a phrase that has long since become a catchphrase: "Football is a simple game: 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes – and, in the end, the Germans always win." Gary Lineker said it after the 1990 World Cup semi-final, which England lost on penalties to Germany. He meant it half in admiration, half in resignation.
This sentence was more than just a witty remark, though. It encapsulated the image of a nation that for decades defined football not by the most beautiful game, but by an unshakeable self-belief. Germany was the team that never gave up, that prevailed through organisation, willpower and tactical discipline, that came out on top at decisive moments.
This identity was its legacy. It was football based on mentality, not aesthetics. World Cups were tests of character, not displays of technical perfection. These values shaped the collective self-image of German football.
The heroes of Bern in 1954, the title-holders of Munich in 1974, the fighters of Rome in 1990 – they all symbolised a team that found the balance between collective determination and tactical sobriety at decisive moments. Germany was the team that rarely played the most attractive football, but often the most effective. That was their DNA, the style associated with German football: organised, relentless, determined.