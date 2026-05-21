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'Absurd' Lamine Yamal always a second ahead of the game as Roma defender opens up on facing Barcelona star and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe
Yamal vs Mbappe: The ultimate defensive test
Having spent time in La Liga with both Espanyol and Mallorca, Kumbulla is uniquely positioned to judge the relative threats of Spain’s most dangerous forwards. When asked whether it is more difficult to handle the Real Madrid striker or the Barcelona winger, the defender offered a nuanced take based on his tactical positioning on the pitch.
"I've marked Mbappe closely because as a central striker he plays more in my area of the pitch; Lamine is often moved to the wing, but watching him from the pitch is absurd. It's as if he always arrives a second earlier, beating everyone else,” Kumbulla told GOAL.
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The undisputed face of Barcelona
Kumbulla's assessment echoes the growing sentiment across Europe that Yamal is a talent operating on a different plane. Even his own team-mates struggle to match his impact, with Raphinha recently admitting: “If I play on the right wing, don’t expect anything special because I am not Lamine. Lamine is a star and the things he does.”
The 18-year-old has evolved far beyond an emerging prospect, cementing his undeniable status as one of the best wingers in world football and the creative heartbeat of Hansi Flick’s side. His ability to read the game and exploit spaces before defenders can react has made him the most feared attacker in Europe, a reality now backed up by those tasked with stopping him in the heat of battle.
Learning the 'dark arts' under Mourinho
Kumbulla is no stranger to top-level coaching, having spent significant time at Roma under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho. The defender credits the Special One with teaching him the psychological and tactical nuances of the game, specifically the "smart tricks" that define elite Italian defending.
"Very nice when you win, tough if you don't," Kumbulla said of his former boss. "He was the one who made me understand some things, explaining tactical details to me. Some smart tricks that can be useful for a defender: committing a foul rather than being beaten, getting a yellow card when needed. All aspects that I learned from working with him."
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Future uncertainty as loan spells end
Despite the high-profile matchups in La Liga, Kumbulla’s long-term future remains up in the air. The defender is now nearing the end of his second consecutive loan spell in Spain as he prepares to return to his parent club Roma ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.
Having successfully rebuilt his fitness following a serious cruciate ligament tear in 2023, his club future remains uncertain. However, testing himself against elite talents like Yamal and Mbappe has undoubtedly sharpened the defensive instincts he originally honed in Serie A.