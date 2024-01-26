‘Monster of the market’ – Kylian Mbappe still wanted alongside Cristiano Ronaldo & Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia despite talk of PSG superstar agreeing summer transfer to Real Madrid
Saudi Arabia consider themselves to be the “monster of the market” and still want to see Kylian Mbappe alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at some stage.
- French star snubbed advances in 2023
- Heading towards free agency
- Still appeals to teams in the Middle East