Kylian Mbappe shows off gruesome face injury after requiring stitches following Real Madrid's draw with Girona

The incident occurred in the 89th minute of Friday’s clash when Mbappe, attempting to drive into the penalty area from the right wing, was caught by a stray elbow from Girona defender Vitor Reis.

The impact was immediate and severe, resulting in a deep wound above his right eyebrow that began to bleed profusely on the pitch. Despite the visible damage, referee Alberola Rojas opted not to award a foul, much to the frustration of the home support. Mbappe took to Instagram to share an image of the injury with his followers.



