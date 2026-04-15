Getty/GOAL
Kylian Mbappe matches Karim Benzema and breaks Lionel Messi record as Real Madrid star makes Champions League history despite Bayern defeat
Mbappe matches Benzema goal haul
Mbappe continues to justify his status as the cornerstone of the new era at Real Madrid. During the high-stakes Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, the French captain found the net late in the first half to move level with a club legend.
By scoring his 15th goal of the current European campaign, Mbappe has now equalled Karim Benzema as the second-highest scoring Frenchman in a single Champions League season. Benzema achieved the feat during his Balon d’Or winning year, with only Stephane Guivarc'h having scored more for a French club in a single UEFA campaign, following his exploits with Auxerre in 1997-98.
- AFP
Messi record falls at the Allianz Arena
While matching Benzema is a significant milestone, Mbappe also managed to eclipse one of the most enduring records held by Messi. The former Barcelona icon had long been the youngest player to reach the 70-goal mark in Champions League history, but that record now belongs to the Madrid number nine.
Mbappe reached the 70-goal landmark at the age of 27 years and 116 days. In doing so, he shaved nearly three weeks off Messi's previous record, as the Argentine was 27 years and 134 days old when he reached the same total. It is a testament to Mbappe's incredible consistency and longevity at the highest level of the game.
A historic night for the Frenchman
Mbappe’s record-breaking numbers didn't stop there; they also extended to this landmark achievement: the Frenchman has become the first player to score 10 away goals in a single European Cup/Champions League season.
Despite all the records Mbappe shattered on Wednesday, his individual brilliance wasn't enough to carry Real Madrid into the semi-finals. Following a narrow 2-1 defeat in the first leg at home, the Spanish giants fell 4-3 to Bayern Munich tonight, exiting the competition in the quarter-finals.
- Getty Images Sport
Mbappe’s prolific form met with trophyless reality
Mbappe has delivered staggering numbers this season, netting 40 goals in just 39 appearances across all competitions. However, despite this individual brilliance, he is on the verge of a trophyless campaign. With Real Madrid already knocked out of both the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, and trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by a daunting nine points, the Frenchman’s prolific form may not be enough to secure any silverware this term.