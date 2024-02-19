Kobbie Mainoo for England! Gareth Southgate must call up Man Utd's teenage midfielder for Euro 2024 - he offers far more than Jordan Henderson or Kalvin Phillips

The 18-year-old has transformed the Red Devils' fortunes since breaking into the team and it's time for him to strut his stuff at a major tournament

In the build-up to every international tournament, there is always a clamour for the flavour of the month to be called into the England squad. Think Michael Owen for the 1998 World Cup, Wayne Rooney for Euro 2024, Phil Foden for the rescheduled Euro 2020 and Jude Bellingham ahead of the last World Cup in Qatar.

With just four months to go until England head to Euro 2024 as tournament favourites, the time is ripe to campaign for a new entry into the Three Lions set up, and the man leading the polls is Kobbie Mainoo.

With Casemiro and Harry Maguire getting tied up in knots by Luton Town on Sunday while Bruno Fernandes played at 100mph, 18-year-old Mainoo held the fort practically by himself, offering control with his quick footwork and his intelligent passing, as well as cutting out the hosts' most dangerous balls. He was a big factor in Erik ten Hag's side eventually scraping a 2-1 win, and former England striker Ian Wright was thoroughly impressed.

Article continues below

"Kobbie Mainoo has to be in the next England squad," Wright wrote on X. "Such maturity in chaotic conditions that we've not seen from a England player in a long time. Impressed every time I watch him."

Wright was not exaggerating and nor was he jumping on a bandwagon after one good performance. Mainoo has been impressing in practically every match he has played for United this season, helping lift the mood at Old Trafford from doom and gloom, and offering genuine hope of the Red Devils gate-crashing the top four. It's time for him to sprinkle his magic on the world stage.