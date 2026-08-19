Trabzonspor Explore Sensational Move to Pair Karim Benzema With Mohamed Salah

Trabzonspor have not yet reached a final agreement in their ongoing talks with Al Hilal regarding a potential transfer deal for Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez. According to reports from Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, with negotiations for Nunez yet to find a breakthrough, a major transfer twist saw French striker Benzema offered directly to the Turkish side instead.

Prior to this pursuit, Trabzonspor already made a blockbuster addition by signing Mohamed Salah. On August 6, 2026, Salah signed a two-year contract with the club after joining on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Liverpool.



