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Karim Benzema to Lyon? Former agent reveals ex-Real Madrid star 'thought for a long time' about emotional homecoming
Boyhood dream put on hold
Benzema considered making an emotional return to boyhood club Lyon following the termination of his Al-Hilal contract this summer. The French side explored the possibility of signing their former academy graduate, as confirmed by general director Matthieu Louis-Jean.
The 38-year-old striker rose through the youth ranks at Lyon before departing for Real Madrid in 2009. A spectacular homecoming to the Rhone club would have provided a poetic final chapter to his illustrious career.
However, complex contractual obligations prevented any deal from materialising during the summer window. His former agent, Djaziri, has now lifted the lid on why the prospective move fell through.
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Contractual hurdle stops return
Speaking in an interview with RMC, Djaziri explained that a return was off the table despite Benzema thinking about it for a long time. The forward's broader commitments in the Gulf nation ultimately made a departure from the country unfeasible.
"It was impossible for him to return this summer because he has a contract that binds him with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Djaziri declared. "Returning to Lyon, he thought about it for a long time. It's his city, his team, his club."
A remarkably unique career path
Djaziri highlighted how rare Benzema's career path has been compared to modern football standards. Before his move to Saudi Arabia in 2023, the veteran forward had only ever represented two professional clubs. Benzema established himself as a world-class forward at Lyon before spending 14 trophy-laden seasons with Madrid.
"Unlike many players, Karim has only known two clubs," Djaziri added. "It's very rare today to have a linear career like that."
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Focus shifts after missed opportunity
With the summer transfer window now closed and the possibility of a move to Lyon off the table, Benzema remains without a club. While a fairytale return never came to fruition this summer, Benzema's connection to his hometown club remains as strong as ever. Fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on his next steps as his legendary career nears its final stages.
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