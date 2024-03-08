Jurgen Klopp defends Trent Alexander-Arnold's controversial 'means more' than Man City comments as Reds boss insists Pep Guardiola is 'better' manager than him
Jurgen Klopp has come to the defence of Trent Alexander-Arnold after he claimed that Liverpool's trophies "mean more" than Manchester City's.
- Liverpool to host Man City at Anfield
- Tempers are flaring in the build-up
- Klopp hailed Guardiola as the best manager while defending Alexander-Arnold