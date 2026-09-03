Jurgen Klopp Germany coach: Visits Mainz, Frankfurt, Bayern Munich before Netherlands debut

Just two weeks into his tenure as Germany head coach, Jurgen Klopp is radically altering the national team setup by introducing direct, hands-on involvement with Bundesliga clubs. Rather than observing solely from the stands, the 59-year-old manager is visiting training grounds, meeting club executives, and watching non-public sessions.

His recent schedule includes visits to Bayern Munich, VfB Stuttgart, FC Augsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt, and his former side Mainz 05. The hands-on approach allows Klopp to evaluate potential international call-ups in person, including Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch and Frankfurt forward Younes Ebnoutalib.

The visits mark a clear shift in strategy as Klopp prepares for his official managerial debut in charge of Die Mannschaft.







