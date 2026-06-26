Julian Nagelsmann holding back 'absolutely world-class' star by playing him in wrong position, says Germany legend

Matthaus insists the captain is completely wasted on the flank and cannot influence games effectively from deep defensive positions.

Speaking to Bild, Matthaus stated: "Do him a favour and get him out of the backline. I don't see the Joshua on the pitch that I've known for years. At Bayern Munich, he is absolute world-class. In terms of his body language and positioning, I don't see him as someone who leads the team or exerts influence when things aren't going well. From the right-back spot, he just can't seem to manage it."

Nevertheless, coach Nagelsmann defended his double-pivot of Felix Nmecha and Aleksandar Pavlovic, characterising their performance as "good". Nagelsmann also pointed out that Kimmich was a "top right-back with by far the best statistics" back at Euro 2024, adding: "I don't want to do without either Felix or Pavlo."