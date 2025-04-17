'Sorry Madridistas' - Jude Bellingham breaks silence after Arsenal defeat with apology to Real Madrid fans - as England star admits players did not 'live up to expectations'
Jude Bellingham sent an apology to Real Madrid fans as the England star admitted that the players did not "live up to expectations" against Arsenal.
- Real Madrid were crushed by Arsenal
- Bellingham had little impact on the match
- English midfielder apologised to fans on Instagram