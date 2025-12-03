Getty/GOAL
Jude Bellingham's relationship with Thomas Tuchel compared to Roy Keane & Sir Alex Ferguson as ex-England defender tells Real Madrid star to get 'respect levels right'
Character questions: Will Bellingham make England's World Cup squad?
Tickets to that event next summer were booked while Bellingham was watching on from afar. Despite recovering from shoulder surgery and returning to action at Real Madrid, the 22-year-old midfielder was left out of Tuchel’s plans in October.
He returned in November, as a faultless passage through qualification was completed, before more questions were asked of his character and temperament after a 2-0 victory over Albania - in which Bellingham made his first international start since June 7.
Keane & Ferguson: Bellingham vs Tuchel likened to Man Utd legends
Tuchel has made it clear that he will not be selecting anybody that threatens to rock the boat and disturb group harmony, with a happy camp required in the United States, Canada and Mexico. That has led some to suggest that Bellingham may be overlooked, despite his obvious talent.
Asked for his take on that debate, former United and England defender Brown - speaking in association with BetWright casino - told GOAL: “First of all, when it comes to a player and a manager, there needs to be respect. You look over the course of my Man United career, with Keano and the gaffer - they weren’t the best of mates, but there is an understanding that they are both here to win and both can play a big part in that.
“You still need respect between the manager and the player. We all know how good Jude is and he’s a big part of the squad and a big player in the team - who the manager knows that he needs, by the way. He does need him in the team. At the same time, it comes down to making sure that the respect levels are right. Maybe that’s what it is. I’m sure it will be fine. At the same time, they have to come to an understanding. At any normal football club, if two people are not getting on then you find a way to work it out and fix it.”
Too good: Bellingham expected to get England call
Another former England international, Danny Murphy, told GOAL recently when asked if there are any concerns regarding Bellingham and his place in England’s plans: “I find the narrative around his character and any problems a little bit strange because when I have watched England - I have watched them a lot at tournaments and watched him closely, he is, by far, the best character on the football pitch when England play, in terms of producing big moments, grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck, leaving everything out there.
“If you could have 11 Jude Bellinghams, you would win most tournaments. The element of not talking to the press or not doing interviews or the odd swear word or rant or a little bit of what some people would call arrogance, that is what creates the player on the pitch. They are just rumours because a lot of the feedback from the players - Jordan Henderson recently said how much he likes him and how great a character he is - I think some of it has been exaggerated.
“From a footballing perspective, we have a much better chance of winning the World Cup if he is in the team. I don’t mean just in the squad, I mean in the team. He is a phenomenal talent. We should be - as pundits, fans, press - building him up, applauding him and being thankful that we have got him, not trying to pull him down because he is the best one we have got. He is the game-changer in our side. He is the one that can make things happen. He’s just a phenomenal player.”
World Cup draw: Date England will discover group stage opponents
The expectation is that Bellingham, who has 46 senior caps to his name, will be handed a place on the plane heading over the Atlantic next summer. For now, he - and the rest of the England hopefuls - are waiting to discover who they will face in the World Cup group stage. All will be revealed when the draw is held at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC on December 5.
