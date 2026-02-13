Jude Bellingham in ‘race against time’ as England boss Thomas Tuchel delivers update on injured Real Madrid superstar

Bellingham sat out England matches early in the 2025-26 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery last summer. The decision was taken to address a long-standing ailment, allowing the all-action 22-year-old to feel entirely comfortable in his body again.

That was the case when gracing La Liga and Champions League fixtures, with Bellingham moving through the gears as Real Madrid chase down more major honours at home and abroad.

Progress was, however, brought to an abrupt halt on February 1 when lasting less than 10 minutes of a Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano. Bellingham was forced from the field in tears after grabbing at his leg and crumpling to the turf.

It was initially suggested that a ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu would only be missing for around five weeks, which could bring him into contention for an international call-up in March. Reports in Spain are now suggesting that Bellingham could miss a couple of months.