Jude Bellingham Endrick Real Madrid 2024-25Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Jude Bellingham comes up with funny new nickname for Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick after UEFA Super Cup win

Jude BellinghamEndrickReal MadridReal Madrid vs AtalantaUEFA Super CupLaLiga

Jude Bellingham has come up with a funny new nickname for Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, who is now a club colleague at Real Madrid.

  • Teenager part of the Blancos squad
  • Claimed first trophy of 2024-25 campaign
  • England star making fun of Charlton comments
