Getty Images
Jude is a class act! Bellingham's touching farewell message revealed by ex-Real Madrid star Caroline Weir
A special gift from the Bernabeu's golden boy
Bellingham’s impact at Real Madrid has extended far beyond his goals on the pitch, with the England midfielder showing his class off it by acknowledging Weir's departure. As the 30-year-old prepared to swap Madrid for Lyon, she revealed that Bellingham reached out with a signed shirt and a heartfelt note. The message from the former Borussia Dortmund star read: "To Caroline. It has been a pleasure getting to know you. All the best with your next step with lots of love and admiration!"
Reflecting on the gesture, Weir was full of praise for the Three Lions ace. "Jude and I have spoken several times. We've always got on well and had nice conversations about the club and Madrid. For him to write that message - I would have been happy with the signed top - that message just shows how classy a person he is. He’s a great guy and that was a really nice touch," she said, per Guardian.instagram
- Getty Images
Leaving a legacy in the Spanish capital
Weir departs Madrid as an undisputed club legend, having etched her name into the record books. During her 125 appearances for Las Blancas, she netted 63 goals and provided 40 assists, making her the club's all-time leading scorer. Despite her individual brilliance, she leaves having finished as league runner-up to Barcelona in each of her four seasons.
"I reflect with very happy memories, on and off the pitch," Weir admitted. "My only regret is we didn’t win that first title. But apart from that, how I impacted the team, I’m really proud of those statistics. Madrid, me and my husband, we were very happy there. It’s an amazing lifestyle, an amazing city. But I feel like that chapter came to a natural end and I was also ready to move on."
The lure of Champions League glory
The move to Lyon represents a step up for Weir as she seeks to add major silverware to her CV. The French side are eight-time European champions, and Weir admitted the chance to work under Jonatan Giraldez was too good to turn down. The midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the French giants.
"At this stage in my career, I want to push on," she explained. "I want to be competing to win things, I want to be playing with the best players. I would love to be up there competing for the Champions League. It’s really tough to get to semi-finals and finals and then obviously to win it is so tough - but I want to be in the conversation or at least at a club [where] that’s what they prepare to be at, at the end of the season."
- Getty Images Sport
Scotland dreams and World Cup targets
While settling into life in France, Weir remains focused on leading Scotland to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. She has been in sensational form for her country, scoring seven goals in her last two games. Inspired by the Scotland men's team's recent exploits, the captain is desperate to replicate that success on the world stage.
"Going to Brazil for a World Cup, it’s just what dreams are all about. It’s number one on my list of dreams," Weir said. "Obviously Champions League and club level, but I think to take Scotland to a World Cup is up there. We’ve kind of completed the first step, getting to the playoffs, and then we’ll look forward to the playoffs at the end of the year. We’ll take it step by step."