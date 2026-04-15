Jude Bellingham admits 'it can be difficult' connecting with Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid

Expectations reached fever pitch when Mbappe joined Vinicius Junior and Bellingham at the Bernabeu in 2024, but the on-field chemistry remains a work in progress. Speaking ahead of Wednesday's trip to the Allianz Arena, Bellingham was candid about the friction that comes with having so many high-profile attackers occupying similar spaces.

"It's difficult, because I still feel like there've been many games where we've mixed really well," Bellingham said. "At times, it can be difficult with two naturally left-sided players [Mbappe and Vini]. It can be difficult when we're all on the same side. [Alvaro] Arbeloa's found a balance with me on the other side a bit more. We're fluid, we have freedom to move around, at times that can disorganise a bit, but with both of them, you have to trust in their ability... When things are right, hopefully like tomorrow. I've seen it before."