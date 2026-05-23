Jose Mourinho told to back off! Incoming Real Madrid coach attends Bayern's cup final clash amid Michael Olise rumours - but club chief warns Frenchman is 'unsellable'

According to Sky Sports, Mourinho was seen leaving the Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin on Saturday afternoon, disguised behind a blue cap and a casual shirt as he made his way to the Olympiastadion. The 63-year-old was in the German capital to witness the DFB-Pokal final between Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, a visit that has immediately fuelled talk regarding his summer transfer plans as he prepares to take over as Real Madrid boss.

The legendary manager was accompanied by Hendrik Schauerte of the Gestifute agency, which is headed by Jorge Mendes. With Mourinho's return to Los Blancos widely expected to be made official in the coming days, his presence in the VIP stands suggests that the groundwork for his squad overhaul in Spain is already well underway.