‘He’s a star’ - Galactico coach Jose Mourinho backed to deliver trophy triumphs for Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid

Andrade has expressed his unwavering support for Mourinho as the Portuguese tactician begins his second stint at the helm of Real Madrid. Speaking to AS, the former Deportivo La Coruna and Porto defender described the 63-year-old as an icon whose influence on the modern game remains unparalleled, highlighting how his presence provides a massive boost to Florentino Perez’s latest project.

"Jose Mourinho is a star. He’s our mentor as a coach. He’s given a lot of inspiration to those of us starting out as coaches. Everything he does, his composure, how he interacts with the press, with the fans… It was a triumph for Florentino in his campaign to win the elections,” Andrade stated. He believes the manager's personality and vast experience will make this chapter even more successful than his first spell between 2010 and 2013.



