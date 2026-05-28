Getty Images Sport
Joao Palhinha will accept pay cut to secure transfer to former side despite midfielder suggesting he wants Tottenham stay after Bayern loan ends
A dream return to Alvalade
Palhinha has emerged as the primary target for Sporting's midfield renovation ahead of the 2026-2027 season. The 30-year-old, who has spent the current campaign on loan at Tottenham from Bayern, is viewed as the ideal replacement for captain Morten Hjulmand, who is expected to depart the Lisbon giants this summer. Negotiations are already underway to bring the former Alvalade favourite back home.
According to A Bola, the return of the Portugal international is a specific request from the club's leadership and coach Rui Borges. While the move is considered difficult due to the player's market value, the emotional pull of Sporting and the desire to be closer to his family in Portugal have made the midfielder push for the deal. To facilitate the move, Palhinha is said to be willing to reduce his current salary to the absolute limit.
- Getty Images Sport
Overcoming the financial barrier
The main obstacle in the deal remains Palhinha's substantial earnings. Currently contracted to Bayern Munich until June 2028, the midfielder commands a gross annual salary in the region of €9 million. These figures are generally considered impossible for any Portuguese club to match, which is why the player’s willingness to take a pay cut is viewed as a vital gesture.
Sporting are now looking for a way to convince the German giants to release the player. The Lions are exploring two main avenues: negotiating a transfer fee that fits their budget or securing a loan deal that includes a future purchase option. With the player's personal terms effectively sidelined by his desire to return, the focus has shifted entirely to the club-to-club talks with Bayern.
Impact of the Tottenham loan
Palhinha's individual stock remains high despite Tottenham's gruelling and disastrous Premier League campaign. In a season where Spurs shockingly finished 17th and only secured their top-flight survival on the final day, the Portuguese midfielder was one of the few bright spots. He proved to be a pivotal figure in their desperate fight against relegation, fighting through a difficult environment to record seven goals and two assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. Palininha has publicly stated he wants to stay at Spurs, but A Bola suggests he now has his heart set on a return to Portugal.
- Getty Images Sport
De Zerbi want Palhinha
Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi has already made his intentions clear regarding the future of Palhinha, confirming his desire to secure the midfielder permanently following his season-long loan from Bayern. The Italian tactician has urged Spurs to trigger the £26 million buy option included in the deal, viewing the Portuguese international as a foundational pillar for the club's rebuilding process next season.
Leaving no doubt about his admiration for the player's character and leadership during a demanding campaign, De Zerbi emphasised that Palhinha is exactly the type of "reliable" personality Tottenham needs moving forward. "One hundred per cent; we have to start with those types of people," De Zerbi stated when asked about keeping the midfielder beyond the summer. It remains to be seen if Tottenham challenge Sporting for his signature.