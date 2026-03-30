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‘Impossible to feel nothing about Tottenham’ - USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino leaves door open to Spurs return but insists focus remains on World Cup
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'In football, everything can happen'
Pochettino is still revered for his time at Tottenham, where he brought the club to the Champions League final in 2019 against Real Madrid. During his time there, he helped jump-start the careers of several Spurs legends, including Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, and Dele Alli.
The 54-year-old admits his emotional attachment to the club remains.
"With my connection to Tottenham, it's impossible to feel nothing about Tottenham, about the club, the people that work there, and about the fans. That was one of the best experiences of my life," he said.
However, with the job now open, Pochettino insists his focus remains on this summer's World Cup.
"At the moment, I think we are very, very focused, full focus here on the World Cup," he insisted. "I think everyone knows that I am committed to the national team here. I think it's not a point to talk about the future at the moment."
He wouldn't rule out a return in the future, though.
"Never, say never," Pochettino said. "In football, everything can happen."
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'I am sure they're going to stay up'
Despite a turbulent season that sees the club looking to hire its third manager this season after parting ways with Thomas Frank and Tudor, Pochettino is confident Spurs will remain in the Premier League
"With my connection to Tottenham, it's impossible to feel nothing about Tottenham, about the club, the people that work there, and about the fans. That was one of the best experiences of my life. Of course, that's my wish, and I am sure they're going to stay up, with a coach or without a coach, because of the players," he said. "I think there are the players and then it's a club with fans that are going to make everything to create the energy to win. Of course, that is going to be tough because the synergy and navigation are difficult.
"What I want to say is, with or without a coach, I think they are going to have the capacity to win, and I really believe that, of course. We are going to be here and full focus is on the World Cup, but if you ask me about that club, it's a club I really care about and, for sure, I trust they are going to stay in the Premier League because they deserve to."
Tottenham are currently sitting just one point above 18th-placed West Ham with 30 points in 31 matches.
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Potential for future stay at U.S. Soccer?
While there is a heavy assumption that Pochettino will leave the U.S. job following the World Cup, the Argentine also left the door open for a potential extension with U.S. Soccer.
"I am very happy here and, of course, so is the staff, but it's a massive challenge. It's a bigger challenge than we really believed or thought before we started here," he said. "We love this type of challenge. It is never easy when you want to change things. You need to change, and that is why, I think that is the project of the U.S. Men's National Team. U.S. Soccer is amazing. The new training facility is amazing. That is going to be one of the best in the world of football. It is always the motivation to have the possibility to work with an organization that has the vision to build something special."
Pochettino's current deal ends following the World Cup.
"We talk about how the potential here is massive, with the legacy of the World Cup, I think, and in the way that soccer is growing here...I think this is very exciting for the future here. That is why not be open? But now it's not the time to talk," Pochettino said. "After the World Cup, for sure, we will have time to talk in some way or another, depending on the vision of the Federation and also our feelings. If we are happy, we are not happy, if the Federation is happy. It's always two parties."
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What comes next?
The U.S. will look to bounce back from a 5-2 defeat against Belgium when they host Portugal Tuesday night.
GOAL's Ryan Tolmich contributed reporting from Atlanta.