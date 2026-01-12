AFP
'I hope not!' - Marcus Rashford opens up on first trophy with Barcelona & reveals true feelings on Blaugrana loan amid Man Utd return talk after Ruben Amorim exit
Rashford gets first trophy at Barcelona
Rashford’s rehabilitation from Manchester United outcast to Barcelona champion is officially underway. The 28-year-old forward tasted glory in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night, helping his side secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final.
It was a milestone moment for the striker, who joined the Blaugrana on a season-long loan in the summer after falling completely out of favour under former United boss Amorim. While chaos continues to engulf Old Trafford following Amorim’s dismissal earlier this week, Rashford cut a relaxed and joyous figure in Jeddah, celebrating his first piece of silverware in Barcelona colours alongside fellow summer arrivals Joan Garcia and Roony Bardghji.
Speaking to club media after the final whistle, Rashford could not hide his satisfaction at getting off the mark.
"Very happy today. It's always the best feeling to win the first trophy," Rashford beamed. "I hope now for the rest of the season we can go on to win some more."
He added: "It was a top performance. This is what we are capable of doing. There are still things to improve, like always, but today we enjoy this performance."
- Getty Images Sport
English attacker sure it won't be his last
Rashford, who has seven goals to his name since joining the Catalan club, could be offered a path back to first-team football at Old Trafford following Amorim's sacking last week.
However, the 28-year-old has already said that he wants to stay at Camp Nou for the long term, while the Catalan club are reportedly eager to keep him on a permanent basis when his loan deal runs out at the end of the season.
He reiterated that stance after Sunday's success, when asked if this will be his first and last trophy with the club. "I hope not," he said. The attacker later said of his feelings at Barcelona: "It's really good. When we win it makes it so much easier but I feel like throughout the season, even in moments we're not playing so well, we stick together and act as a team. So, for me it's perfect. I'm really enjoying my time here."
Ran out of steam against Real Madrid
On the pitch, Rashford’s commitment to the cause was evident, even if he didn't find the net in the final. He worked tirelessly on the flank before being substituted, admitting afterwards that he had run himself into the ground.
Addressing a late chance he missed to kill the game off earlier, Rashford offered a candid explanation: "I had no energy in my legs."
- AFP
Finding 'perfection' away from home
For Rashford, the contrast between the toxic end to his United career and his current situation could not be starker. While INEOS and United scramble to appoint a successor to Amorim - with Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer linked - Rashford is enjoying the stability of a winning dressing room.
"This is the message, to come onto the pitch, try to create actions, try to score goals, and even in the last moments we could and we should score," he added.
With seven goals and 11 assists in 27 appearances this season, Rashford is letting his football do the talking. As United hit the reset button yet again, their academy graduate is busy collecting medals, hoping that this is just the first of many in Spain.
