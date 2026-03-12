How NIGHTMARE set of Champions League results for Premier League clubs impacts hopes of five qualifying spots again next season

Despite the recent setbacks, England maintains its lead at the summit of the coefficient table with an average of 22.513. This provides a comfortable cushion over Spain (18.031) and Germany (18.000), though the gap is no longer so commanding. The system rewards consistency across all tiers; every victory earns a nation two points, while a draw contributes one.

Beyond match results, the "bonus point" structure plays a pivotal role in the final standings. Progressing through the knockout stages adds vital weight to the average, with the Champions League offering the highest reward at 1.5 points, followed by 1 point for the Europa League and 0.5 for the Conference League. These incentives, combined with the weighted points already awarded for league phase finishing positions, mean that deep runs in the primary tournament are the fastest way to secure the extra qualification slot.