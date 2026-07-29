Getty Images Sport
Harry Kane 'very keen' to extend Bayern Munich contract, claims club CEO
Dreesen confirms contract talks are imminent
Dreesen has provided a significant update on the future of Kane, revealing that the German giants are preparing to sit down with their star striker. Kane is currently enjoying a period of rest in the United States following his exploits with England at the World Cup, where he helped the Three Lions secure a third-place finish. Despite entering the final year of his current deal, the mood in Bavaria remains incredibly positive regarding his stay.
Speaking at a press event in Munich on Tuesday, Dreesen made it clear that there is a mutual desire to see the 33-year-old extend his tenure. "Both parties are very keen [to extend his contract]," Dreesen told reporters. "Now we need to make sure those expectations align and that we find common ground. As far as I know he's still in the USA. We'll speak when he returns, as we'd arranged." The club is eager to avoid any uncertainty surrounding the striker as they prepare for the new season.
- Getty Images Sport
Kane's record-breaking impact in Bavaria
Since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 - which saw him become the most expensive signing in Bundesliga history at €100m plus €10m in add-ons - Kane has established himself as the undisputed focal point of the Bayern attack. His statistics are nothing short of remarkable, with the veteran forward boasting a tally of 146 goals in just 147 appearances across all competitions.
Kane enjoyed a sensational campaign with Bayern Munich last season, featuring 51 times across all competitions while directly contributing to 68 goals, with 61 strikes and seven assists to his name. The striker played a pivotal role in leading Bayern to a domestic double, lifting both the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal. His prolific goalscoring output earned him the European Golden Shoe for the second time in his career, following his first win in his debut season with the Bavarian giants.
Dismissing summer transfer speculation
While the focus remains on Kane, Dreesen also took the opportunity to address ongoing rumours regarding other key members of the first-team squad. Recent reports had suggested that French winger Michael Olise and Colombian star Luis Diaz could be headed for the exit door during the current transfer window. However, the Bayern CEO was firm in his stance, dismissing the talk of any departures for the duo as the club looks to maintain its competitive edge.
The Bayern chief was visibly frustrated by recent transfer rumours, branding talk of the duo leaving as "astonishing." Olise had been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid following a stellar campaign in which he was named Bundesliga Player of the Season and impressed for France at the World Cup - setting up seven goals as Les Bleus finished fourth. Meanwhile, Diaz enjoyed a sparkling debut season in Bavaria, directly contributing to 49 goals by netting 26 times and providing 23 assists across all competitions.
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to the new campaign
The contract discussions with Kane will take place against the backdrop of a demanding pre-season schedule, ahead of a high-stakes competitive opener against Borussia Dortmund in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup on August 22. Serving as a vital litmus test for the squad, that match will be followed just six days later by Bayern's Bundesliga opener against VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena, where Kane will be expected to lead the line as they begin their quest for further domestic dominance.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting