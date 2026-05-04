Harry Kane given unique billing in England squad that Jude Bellingham will never enjoy as Joe Cole answers ‘over-reliant’ question

Cole, who has 56 caps to his name, told GOAL when asked about Kane’s value to the England cause: “I wouldn't say over-reliant. He's the only player that's irreplaceable in the squad.

“If Bellingham gets injured, you've got Cole Palmer, Morgan Rodgers, Phil Foden to step up. There's no other player you'd say, even [Jordan] Pickford in goal now, you'd say [James] Trafford - I've seen Trafford and I think he looks like we're not going to drop off if he comes in.

“With Harry, respect to the other strikers, they're different to him. I think what Thomas Tuchel has looked at with Bayern is if Harry plays as the No. 9 and he gets maybe [Anthony] Gordon or [Marcus] Rashford on one side, [Bukayo] Saka, [Noni] Madueke on the other side, they're runners. And then Bellingham is joining from the midfield.

“All of the others can be replaced, Harry can't. [Ollie] Watkins can't do what Harry can do - dropping into the pocket and everything, being as clinical as Harry.”