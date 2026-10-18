'Outstanding!' - Harry Kane hails Michael Olise's mentality after Champions League red card blow as Bayern Munich star shines against RB Leipzig

Kane was quick to highlight his team-mate's resilience, noting that Olise's focus never wavered despite the bitter blow of his European ban. The England captain revealed that the attacker had set the standard during the week before delivering on the pitch.

"Whether on the training ground or in today's match, he responded with a top-class performance," Kane said after the game. "I thought his response today was outstanding. We've already spoken about how well he's played this season, and today he proved it once again."

While praising his fortitude, the veteran striker admitted the winger was hurting over his impending midweek absence.

"He's obviously very disappointed. He wants to play in every game," Kane added. "I also said afterwards that he would miss a great game on Wednesday, and I know he really wanted to be involved in it. That's part of life."



