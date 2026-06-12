‘Phenomenal’ Harry Kane urged to ignore familiar England debate as ex-Three Lions star explains why 61-goal Bayern Munich striker continues to break records

Waddle, though, is not convinced that Kane - who faced plenty of probing at Euro 2024 - should be changing his ways. Quizzed on whether the evergreen frontman should resist any urge to drop deep, former England and Spurs star Waddle - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of NewBettingOffers.co.uk- said: “He's done it at Tottenham as well. It's the way he plays.

“Harry's a very good player. He's never relied on speed. He's relied on speed of thought. Normally a striker is very, very quick or very powerful, good in the air. Harry's different. He's sort of a nine/10, but he gets a lot of success through it.

“You can probably think, ‘I've marked him, I've got him’. His movement's very good in the box. It's not like he sprints around. You never see Harry do anything quick. He reads the game well.

“I've seen him play as a 10 for Bayern this season, and he played very, very well as a 10. You could actually play him as a 10 and put a number nine, Ollie Watkins, up front if you want - Marcus Rashford. He can play that 10 very, very well. I've seen him play that.

“I think it's hard to argue about saying, ‘yes, he scores goals in the box’, but he's been scoring for five years now. He's just never stopped scoring goals, let's be honest. He's doing something right.

“We all say, ‘we don't want you to come back into midfield, we don't want you to do this’, but that's part of his locker and it's part of how he gets his goals, believe it or not. I'd just say, what Harry Kane's doing at the minute in the last two, three, four seasons, just keep doing what you're doing, mate, because your goal record per game is absolutely phenomenal.”