Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Quarter-final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Gianluigi Donnarumma sends heartfelt message to Jamal Musiala after being left shaken by clash that saw Bayern star stretchered off

J. MusialaG. DonnarummaParis Saint-Germain vs Bayern MunichParis Saint-GermainBayern MunichFIFA Club World Cup

A heart-wrenching incident stole the spotlight during the Club World Cup quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, as Jamal Musiala suffered a horrific injury late in the first half. The young German midfielder had to be stretchered off the pitch after a painful collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

  • Musiala seemed to twist his ankle
  • Had to be taken to the hospital for medical treatment
  • Donnarumma shared a message for Musiala on Instagram
