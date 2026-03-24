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Germany snap up former member of Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich & Burnley staff to boost World Cup hopes
Nagelsmann turns to Kompany’s former confidant
In a strategic move to bolster his support staff ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Nagelsmann has officially added Bram Geers to the national team set-up. The Belgian performance expert has built a formidable reputation in European football over recent years, most notably through his close association with former Manchester City captain and current coaching sensation Vincent Kompany.
The 32-year-old is expected to join the existing athletic department, working alongside established fitness coaches Nicklas Dietrich and Krunoslav Banovcic.
Geers will integrate into Die Mannschaft immediately, bringing a wealth of experience from some of the most demanding leagues in world football to help Germany navigate their upcoming international schedule.
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A rapid rise through the coaching ranks
Geers is currently serving as the Performance Director of Anderlecht, where he remains a vital figure for the Belgian record champions. His career trajectory has been nothing short of impressive, having previously followed Kompany through various high-pressure environments at both club and continental levels.
Before returning to Belgium, Geers was a key component of the backroom staff at both Burnley and Bayern Munich. His time at the Allianz Arena allowed him to work with many of the current German internationals on a daily basis, making him a logical choice for Nagelsmann as he seeks to fine-tune the squad’s physical preparation before they fly out to North America.
Immediate impact for upcoming friendlies
The DFB have confirmed that Geers will be a temporary addition to the staff, remaining with the team through the conclusion of the World Cup this summer. His first duties will involve overseeing the fitness of the squad during the current international break, which features two crucial fixtures for the former world champions.
Germany are set to face Switzerland in Basel this Friday as they look to build momentum and cohesion. Following that clash, Nagelsmann’s men will return to home soil to face Ghana in Stuttgart on Monday, providing Geers with an immediate opportunity to assess the squad's conditioning in a competitive environment.
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Strengthening the World Cup mission
Nagelsmann has been vocal about the need for marginal gains as Germany look to restore their status as a global powerhouse. By securing one of Kompany’s most trusted former deputies, the head coach is ensuring that his tactical plans are underpinned by elite-level physical performance. The addition comes at a time when several elder statesmen and young stars alike are battling a congested domestic calendar.
While the focus remains on the pitch, the DFB’s investment in the technical staff signals a clear intent to leave no stone unturned. Geers will balance his international duties with his ongoing role in Belgium, returning to Anderlecht full-time once the German World Cup campaign reaches its conclusion later this year.